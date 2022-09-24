“…going at it, naked!” – Ex player reveals Spurs players had to be separated in the shower after tempers flared post game

Jermaine Jenas, a Match of the Day presenter and TV pundit, has revealed how a cheeky on-field incident between Rafael van der Vaart and Benoit Assou-Ekotto led to them fighting in the showers after the game.

Van der Vaart and Assou-Ekotto were two players known for being big characters on the Spurs team at the time, so it’s not surprising that they got into a fight.

Jenas spoke to William Hill’s Stripped Podcast (via Daily Star) about how Rafael van der Vaart’s actions led to a shower brawl with defender Benoit Assou-Ekotto.

He said:

“There was a moment at Tottenham when Benoit Assou-Ekotto and Rafael van der Vaart both wanted to take a free-kick.”

“Rafa wanted to take the free-kick, but Benoit wasn’t having any of it and so when Benoit was ready to take it, Rafa just came up and took it on the sly!

“We get in (after the game), everyone is getting changed and then suddenly I hear this commotion in the showers. “It’s Rafa and Benoit going at it, naked! It got stopped pretty much immediately but it just shows that these things happen a lot, just not on the pitch.”

Assou-Ekotto has previously spoken about the incident, claiming that it only brought them closer together. In an earlier interview with The Athletic, he stated:

“We actually had a fight in the dressing room once about free-kicks. He had an expectation about that, and after that we became even more close.”

“On the Sunday I had the fight with him, then a few days later he gives me the ball and I score against Everton. He was happy and we were close.”