‘Going to have a real issue’ – Eddie Howe has big concern over £48m duo

According to Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie, Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe is “going to have a real issue” keeping Sven Botman and Dan Burn happy at St James’ Park.

Howe’s starting line-up against Bournemouth caused quite a stir when he chose to leave the £35million summer signing Botman on the bench last week. Dan Burn was chosen to partner Fabian Schar at centre-half for the 1-1 draw and because the manager felt his team needed his leadership qualities.

Botman, according to the Chronicle, has reacted to the situation by withdrawing from the Netherlands under-21 squad for the current international break and has chosen to stay with his club in order to focus solely on regaining his place at St James’ Park.

And according to the Sky Sports reporter, Howe faces a dilemma as he attempts to keep Botman and Burn on board in the coming weeks and months. Downie has doubts about the duo’s ability to play together at the heart of the defence, which means one of them will likely spend the majority of the season on the bench.

He told GIVEMESPORT:

“I honestly think Eddie Howe, moving forward, is going to have a real issue with that.

“He has played Burn at left-back a couple of times and he’s coped pretty well, but I have to say I think Matt Targett’s a better left-back than him.

“I think there will probably come a time when he’s going to have to pick what his best two at the back is. I can’t see him playing Burn and Botman together, so it looks like it’s going to be Fabian Schar and one or the other.”

Both Burn and Botman have been impressive for Newcastle. And while Burn has won more aerial battles, tackles, and blocks, Botman is much more comfortable on the ball which perhaps suits Howe’s style of football and which is why the latter has more chances of cementing his place in this Newcastle team going forward.