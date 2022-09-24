Graeme Souness once again responds after Grealish poked fun at him about Pogba

Graeme Souness has responded to Jack Grealish once again after the Manchester City forward jokingly agreed to meet the pundit for a drink with the condition that he would bring Paul Pogba with him.

The Manchester City star has come under fire in recent months for not living up to his £100 million price tag with the former Liverpool man being one of his most vocal critics.

Grealish hit back at Souness after he said that the former Aston Villa star has not improved since signing for Manchester City, claiming that the pundit has a ‘personal’ vendetta against him.

Souness dismissed any such claims and when asked about the criticism on talkSPORT, the 69-year-old joked, ‘I’d love a night out with Jack!’ I’m not sure I could live with him, but I’d like to spend a night out with him.’

It didn’t take long for Grealish to accept Souness’ invitation, but he couldn’t help but poke fun at his biggest critic by suggesting that he’d bring Pogba with him- who has also drawn scrutiny from Souness on numerous occasions in the past.

?? let’s do it!! As long as I can bring Pogba as a +1 — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) September 22, 2022

Now, in what appears to be a back-and-forth banter, the 69-year-old has responded by saying he’d welcome the Frenchman to accompany him. He wrote in his Daily Mail column:

“Great to see that Jack Grealish is up for a night out, which I said is something that I think I would enjoy very much.”

“I think he’s replied to say ‘let’s do it’, so long as he can bring along Paul Pogba as his +1. “Well, that’s very good to hear! You’re on Jack.

“If I get to pick the venue and the wines, you bring along whoever you want. And by the way, you’re picking up the bill!”

Pogba would be least bothered about what’s going on between Grealish and Souness as he seems to have his plate full with off the pitch drama involving his brother Mathias Pogba who has made an extraordinary claim that the former United man has been using a witch doctor to curse his opponents as well as teammates.