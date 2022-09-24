Journalist Pete O’Rourke has claimed Brentford striker Ivan Toney would be interested in a move to Manchester United.

With Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract at Manchester United expiring at the end of the season, Erik ten Hag and his team may have to consider bringing in another striker next summer.

Marcus Rashford has been preferred over Ronaldo at the start of the Premier League season, but if the Portuguese star does leave, Manchester United are left with a lack of depth up top.

Manchester Evening News claimed during the summer transfer window that Manchester United could look to sign Toney in the near future.

Now, journalist O’Rourke, speaking to Give Me Sport (via SportsMole) has claimed that Toney could be open to the idea of moving to Old Trafford.

“He’s been instrumental for Brentford since they came up to the Premier League last season, and the chance to move to a massive club like Manchester United, I’m sure, would turn his head. That’s pretty obvious, I think, for any player,” said O’Rourke.

Toney has had an excellent start to the season for Brentford after an impressive full season in the Premier League last year.

The Brentford striker earned himself his first England call up in recent weeks and will be looking to make the squad for the World Cup in the winter.