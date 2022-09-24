Just for ‘clicks’: Harry Maguire slams his critics in a feisty interview

England and Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has responded to critics, claiming that negative stories about him are only written for “clicks.”

Maguire played the entire 90 minutes in England’s 1-0 defeat to Italy in the UEFA Nations League on Friday, which relegated Gareth Southgate’s team to the competition’s second tier.

The 29-year-old who has not started for United in the Premier League since their 4-0 defeat to Brentford last month, insisted that he deserved his place in England’s starting lineup after their loss to Italy.

In a defiant interview on talkSPORT, he said:

“I am all good, ready to play, I feel fit and fresh.

“On my form, I don’t know what has been said, I don’t really read about it.

“I came off the back of three positive games with England in the summer, and a good pre-season, I felt really good.

“Obviously, the manager [Erik ten Hag] decided to leave me out for a game, and the team have been winning since.

“I am working hard on the training pitch to make sure I am ready for when my opportunity comes. That is all what I can do to try and help the team.

“I am not concentrating on anybody else and what people are saying, I think if people can make a story about me, I am Manchester United captain, it is going to make big news.

“So, that is the reason they do it, they like the clicks, and things like that, but I went into the Euros after an eight-week injury, and did not play one game, and got into the team of the tournament.

“In terms of rustiness, and things like that, I am sure that won’t happen.”

The Red Devils captain has been in poor form for some time, but Southgate appears to be sticking with him for the World Cup in November.