Leeds fear 6’4 star may leave for a bigger club

Journalist Beren Cross has tipped Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier to receive interest from some top clubs in the near future.

Meslier is one of the youngest goalkeepers in the Premier League to be a number one for his club.

His performances for Leeds have been impressive, helping to keep them in the league last season.

Journalist Cross has tipped Meslier to attract plenty of interest in him soon.

“The French goalkeeper continues to suggest this might well be the breakthrough campaign which catches eyes around Europe’s top table. A series of brilliant saves impressed against Chelsea, Brighton and Everton,” said Meslier speaking to Leeds Live.

