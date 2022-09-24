Journalist Pete O’Rourke has claimed Leeds will look to sign Cody Gakpo during the January transfer window.

Gakpo had an impressive season for PSV last year, and he’s started this season in a similar fashion.

The Dutch forward has scored 10 goals in 13 games so far this season, understandably turning the heads of clubs around Europe.

Journalist O’Rourke has now claimed Leeds will look to sign Gakpo again in January.

“It’s never easy to do these deals in January. But I’m sure that they are definitely two players (Brereton Diaz and Gakpo) that Leeds will be considered again when the window opens,” said O’Rourke, speaking to Transfer Tavern.