Leeds star in doubt to face Aston Villa after national team match

Leeds summer signing Luis Sinisterra faces race against time to play next week against Aston Villa.

The Colombian star is set to play for his national team in the early hours of Wednesday morning before attending a 10-hour flight to United Kingdom.

McGilligan fears the 23-year-old won’t be fully fit to play against Aston Villa.

“Now assuming Sinisterra returns to the United Kingdom immediately following the unite the Columbia’s game that’s a 10-hour flight. Obviously, potential jetlag as I mentioned earlier, there’s a recovery day that usually needs to take place when players have come back from international duty.

“And probably the earliest he’ll be back in sort of training will be Friday which is what two days before Villa come to Elland Road.”

“But if Sinisterra is out you can at least stick Brenden Aaronson wide right which I do think worked okay early on in the season but it is a big loss missing Sinisterra if that is gonna be the case.” said McGilligan.