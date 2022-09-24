Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita has opened talks with the club to sign a new contract.

Keita has struggled with regular injuries this season and as a consequence, Liverpool themselves have had a disappointing start.

Fabio Carvalho and Harvey Elliot have regularly played in two of the midfield positions, but there are questions as to whether they have enough experience and defensive nous to play in these roles.

Keita is out of contract at the end of the season, so if Liverpool fail to tie him down to a new deal, they risk losing him on a free transfer next year.

Now, according to Football Insider, Liverpool have opened talks with Keita regarding a new contract.

The Merseyside club don’t want to lose Keita for free and the midfield can sign a pre-contract agreement with a new European club in January at this current stage.

Keita may not have a future as a regular starter at Liverpool, but tieing him down to a new contract will allow them to sell him for a transfer fee, rather than allow him to leave for nothing next summer.