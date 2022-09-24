Manchester United are considering making a move for Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford as a potential replacement for David De Gea.

De Gea’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season, so if the Spaniard doesn’t agree a new deal with Manchester United, he will be leaving the club on a free transfer.

With just Martin Dubravka as backup and Dean Henderson’s future at the club up in the air, Manchester United are now turning to Everton goalkeeper Pickford as a potential replacement.

That’s according to the Telegraph who claim Manchester United are monitoring his contract situation and are interested in the England international, partly due to his homegrown status.

Pickford’s contract at Everton expires in 2024, so he could be on his way out if the two parties don’t agree a new deal.

England’s number one has been in excellent form for some time now after going through a shaky period at Everton, but he’s now proving why Gareth Southgate is continuing to show faith in him for his country.

Pickford’s distribution could be another reason Erik ten Hag is considering bringing to Old Trafford.