Newcastle could return to sign 58-cap ace and won’t cost PIF a penny

Newcastle could reignite their interest in Inter Milan defender Stefan de Vrij in 2023.

De Vrij’s contract at Inter Milan expires at the end of the season, meaning as it stands, he is free to find a new club next summer.

Newcastle previously held an interest in De Vrij, and a fresh report claims they could explore the possibility of signing him next summer.

As per Gazzetta dello Sport via Sport Witness Inter and Ae Vrij are ‘preparing for a long goodbye’ with the defender to be ‘released on a free transfer next summer.’