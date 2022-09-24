Real Madrid close to signing youngster who Liverpool scouted

Real Madrid are close to signing Flamengo midfielder Joao Gomes who was recently scouted by Liverpool.

Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Liverpool’s scouts have been monitoring Flamengo midfielder Gomes but were yet to make an official bid.

Gomes is highly-rated youngster in Brazil, and as Romano mentioned, many European clubs are scouting the 21-year-old.

Now, according to journalist Martin Liberman, Real Madrid are closing in on signing the Flamengo midfielder for a fee of around €30m, as seen in the tweet below.

Tengo la información que está muy cerca del Real Madrid. La Casa Blanca pagaría 30 millones de euros por el. https://t.co/ekD7AwiLH6 — Martin Liberman (@libermanmartin) September 19, 2022

Many young talents in South America will dream of playing in the top leagues in Europe.

Although the attraction of playing for Liverpool is high, Real Madrid are always a difficult club to turn down.

However, there is always a risk signing players from South America. There’s no doubting the talent of Gomes, but adapting and stepping up to play at the highest level isn’t a guarantee.

Breaking into the Real Madrid midfield won’t be easy for Gomes after they recently brought in Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni, but with Toni Kroos and Luka Modric reaching the latter stages of their career, Gomes could be a long-term replacement.