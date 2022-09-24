“The way things are going” – Journalist now hints at major Crystal Palace exit

According to journalist Tom Barclay, Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha is likely to leave Selhurst Park on a free transfer next summer.

While the 29-year-old has a contract offer on the table, Barclay believes he will leave the south London club at the end of the season.

Earlier this month, it was reported in The Sun that Palace were looking to tie Zaha down to a new deal but no agreement has taken place yet.

The Ivorian forward is in the final year of his current contract and drew interest from Chelsea during the recent transfer window.

When Zaha’s £130,000-a-week contract expires in June, Barclay believes he will leave Palace. The Sun journalist told GIVEMESPORT:

“He could sign a pre-contract [abroad] in January and there’s always the possibility of that. A contract is on the table for Zaha, but I feel like the way things are going, most likely, he leaves on a free transfer in the summer.”

With Palace’s talisman continuing to impress in the Premier League, Zaha is unlikely to be short of suitors if he decides to leave Selhurst Park next summer.