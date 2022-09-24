Video: Liverpool striker Diogo Jota scores Portugal’s fourth with a brilliant header

Diogo Jota joined in the party as he scored Portugal’s fourth goal of the night sending them top of the UEFA Nations League group.

In the 81st minute, Portugal, who were already three goals up, won a corner. Cristiano Ronaldo leaped the highest to head the ball towards the other end of the goal, where Diogo Jota was waiting to guide it in with his head.

GOOOOOL DIOGO JOTA, ASSISTÊNCIA DE CRISTIANO RONALDO! ??pic.twitter.com/dSbEPWBhXJ — CR7 Portugal ?? (@CR7_PORFC) September 24, 2022

Watch Injured Cristiano Ronaldo assist Diogo Jota to increase Portugal’s lead by 4:0.

Manchester United players are really awesome tonight??? pic.twitter.com/6kqNDH4191 — ?????????? (@UtdDeji_) September 24, 2022

Manchester United players had a say in all the goals as Diogo Dalot scored twice and Bruno Fernandes bagged a goal and an assist as well.