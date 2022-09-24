West Ham man may have played his last game for the Hammers

West Ham transfer insider EXWHUEmployee has claimed that Arthur Masuaku may have played his last game for the club.

Masuaku joined Besiktas on loan during the summer transfer window. West Ham brought in Emerson from Chelsea, and with Aaron Cresswell already at the club, Masuaku was deemed surplus to requirements.

“It really seems like he’s kind of found his level out in Turkey and I wouldn’t be surprised if they was to try to sign him at the end of the season. I think he’s got one more year left on his contract at West Ham, but I wouldn’t be surprised if, by the way he’s doing at Bestikas, that they look to take him on permanently,” said Ex on the West Ham Way podcast.

After starting well in Turkey, there’s a good chance he could have played his last game for West Ham.