West Ham weighing swoop for colossal £45m record-breaker who’s open to moving

West Ham United are considering a move for Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou in 2023, according to the most recent transfer update from Spain.

David Moyes was seriously backed by the club owners in the summer market, completing a slew of impressive deals during what was arguably the most eventful West Ham window in recent memory. However, despite it, West Ham have had a slow start to the season. They sit 18th on the table, having lost 5 of their opening 7 Premier League games.

And according to reports, West Ham are already looking for solutions in the January transfer market. One name that has been linked with the London club is Yassine Bounou. As per the latest reports, West Ham are considering signing Sevilla goalkeeper Bounou, also known as ‘Bono,’ in 2023 to potentially replace current number one Lukasz Fabianski whose contract expires the same year.

La Razón earlier reported that Alphonse Areola has not impressed Moyes which is why he has set his eyes on €50m La Liga man. And according to the Spanish press (via Sport Witness), the Moroccan international is thought to be open to moving next year, but his club would be reluctant to sell him mid-season, And while West Ham ‘consider’ signing Bono in January or next summer, the report states that a summer move would be more ‘feasible’

The report also claims that In the face of an ‘attractive offer,’ the Spanish club is said to be willing to sell for less than Bounou’s €50 million release clause (£45 million).

The colossal 6 foot 4 Sevilla goalkeeper is highly rated and has previously broken the record of going the longest without conceding a goal in the club’s La Liga history.