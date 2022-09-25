‘100% agreed’ – Romano confirmed £35m striker approved Newcastle United medical

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Joao Pedro was ready to undergo a medical at Newcastle.

Pedro recently signed a new contract at Watford, after almost joining Newcastle during the summer transfer window.

Romano has confirmed a deal was close, and Pedro was ready to undergo his medical, before Newcastle pulled the plug.

“Joao Pedro was already planning for a medical, he received a communication for a medical in London in the following days. It would have been the first part of the medical, with the second part in Newcastle,” said Romano, speaking to Chronicle Live.

Despite being keen on a move away from the club, interestingly, Pedro has signed a new contract at Watford until 2028.