‘100% agreed’ – Romano confirmed £35m striker approved Newcastle United medical

Newcastle United FC Watford FC
Posted by

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Joao Pedro was ready to undergo a medical at Newcastle.

Pedro recently signed a new contract at Watford, after almost joining Newcastle during the summer transfer window.

Romano has confirmed a deal was close, and Pedro was ready to undergo his medical, before Newcastle pulled the plug.

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea transfer target ‘flattered’ by interest in signing him
Man City star close to finalising massive new £250k-a-week contract
Barcelona and Arsenal among clubs interested in Spanish star

“Joao Pedro was already planning for a medical, he received a communication for a medical in London in the following days. It would have been the first part of the medical, with the second part in Newcastle,” said Romano, speaking to Chronicle Live.

Despite being keen on a move away from the club, interestingly, Pedro has signed a new contract at Watford until 2028.

More Stories Joao Pedro

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.