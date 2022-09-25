Manchester United are reportedly among the clubs interested in a potential transfer move for Inter Milan centre-back Alessandro Bastoni.

The 23-year-old has shown himself to be one of the top young defenders in Europe for some time now, and it would be intriguing to see how he’d fare in the Premier League.

Man Utd could be joined by rivals Man City and Tottenham in being ready to test Inter’s resolve to keep Bastoni, according to Gazzetta dello Sport, as cited and translated by the Manchester Evening News.

New United manager Erik ten Hag brought in Lisandro Martinez to bolster his central defensive options this summer, but there’s surely room for another big signing in that area of the pitch.

Bastoni could be an important upgrade on the likes of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof, who are no longer regulars for the Red Devils.

It would surely be useful for Ten Hag to have Bastoni alongside Martinez and Raphael Varane as his main CB options for next season and beyond.