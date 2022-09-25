Star who rejected Tottenham transfer last year has said yes to Arsenal

Villarreal defender Pau Torres has reportedly spoken to Mikel Arteta and said yes to a potential transfer to Arsenal, with the two clubs now just needing to reach an agreement on the deal.

Torres has shone in La Liga and it’s long looked like he could move to a bigger club, but it’s just not quite happened for him yet.

Speaking to El Confidencial last year, Torres admitted he rejected a transfer to Tottenham, but Todo Fichajes now state he’s indicated he’d be keen to join their rivals Arsenal.

The Spain international could be a good signing for the Gunners, though they’re already reasonably well-stocked in terms of central defensive options.

William Saliba has partnered Gabriel Magalhaes so far this season, but Ben White can also play in the middle, so it’s hard to know precisely how Torres would fit in unless the club were planning on selling someone.

White has mostly played as a right-back this season, so it might be that Arteta views that as the England international’s best position for the long run, meaning extra cover in the centre would be useful.

It would certainly be a nice bonus to be able to sign a quality player who was also wanted by their bitter north London rivals.