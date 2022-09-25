Arsenal dealt injury blow ahead of North London Derby

Arsenal have been dealt an injury blow ahead of the North London Derby against Tottenham.

Oleksandr Zinchenko missed Arsenal’s final game before international duty against Brentford, with Kieran Tierney stepping into to play at left-back.

Zinchenko also missed Ukraine’s games over the international break, making him a doubt for Arsenal’s game against Tottenham next week.

To rub salt in the wounds for Arsenal fans, Zinchenko’s replacement Tierney has also suffered an injury.

In a statement on the Arsenal website, the club have confirmed that Tierney has left the Scotland squad to return to Arsenal to be assessed.

Arsenal haven’t gone into too much detail regarding the extent of his injury, but they have confirmed it was involving his head.

Due to concussion protocols in the Premier League, Tierney may be forced to sit on the side-lines for a few weeks, meaning there’s a good chance he misses the upcoming game against Tottenham.

If Arsenal are without both Zinchenko and Tierney up against the attacking threat of Tottenham, they could be at a major disadvantage against their bitter rivals. m