Video: Arsenal legend Tony Adams dances to classic Gunners chant on Strictly

Former Arsenal captain Tony Adams certainly showed he’s a Gooner through and through with his Arsenal-themed dance on Strictly Come Dancing last night!

Watch below as Adams dances to “1-0 to the Arsenal”, while he also brought out those famous moves referencing a viral video clip from his brief time as manager of Granada…

Pictures courtesy of BBC

Adams was one of the top defenders in Europe at points during his Arsenal career, with the former England international winning four league titles, three FA Cups and other major honours in a long and distinguished career at Highbury.

Clearly, he’s a man of many other talents as well!

