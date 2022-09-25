Arsenal are still in the hunt for 24-year-old Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar.

Aouar has been heavily linked with a move away from Lyon multiple times in recent years. The French international has only managed one appearance so far for Lyon this season, and according to Fichajes, he’s almost guaranteed to leave the club next summer.

The report also claims that Arsenal are still interested in signing the 24-year-old midfielder.

They will face competition from Newcastle, Real Betis, and Juventus to secure his signature, but it’s growing increasingly unlikely that he will stay in France as it stands.

Aouar’s contract at Lyon expires at the end of the season, so all interested parties will be able to sign the midfielder on a free transfer.

The versatility of Aouar could make him an attractive prospect to Mikel Arteta. The French midfielder is primarily an attacking midfielder, but has regularly played in a slightly deeper role, and would have no issues slotting into Arsenal’s two-man midfield.

He’s also played out wide at times, making him a useful squad option for Arsenal, especially due to the congested fixture list that comes with playing in the Europa League.