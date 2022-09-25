Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano gives his verdict on surprise Arsenal transfer rumour

Arsenal fans might want to cool their expectations slightly after surprise recent transfer rumours linking them with Dusan Vlahovic again.

The Serbia international was a target for the Gunners during his Fiorentina days, but ended up joining Juventus last January instead, where he made a strong start before a bit of a dip in form in the club’s poor run of form this season.

Arsenal have been linked with Vlahovic again by Calciomercato, but Fabrizio Romano has given his understanding of the situation in the latest edition of his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

Romano insists there is not currently anything going on between Arsenal and Vlahovic, and has suggested that, having invested so much in the player, Juve are unlikely to be ready to let him go just yet.

“At the moment there’s absolutely nothing between Dusan Vlahovic and Arsenal. We can’t predict the future but as of now there’s not even a direct contact,” Romano said.

“Vlahovic is key player for Juventus and they invested €75m plus add-ons for him, so it’s extremely unlikely.

“He was great last season with Juventus, this year all the players are not performing so I don’t think it’s Vlahovic’s fault that he’s not yet performed at his very best.”

Arsenal fans will no doubt be keen to keep an eye on this and see if anything else emerges in the coming months, but for now it’s clearly not an accurate rumour.

Vlahovic is certainly a top talent and could have been a terrific signing for the Gunners in the past, but it’s now debatable if they even still need him.

Gabriel Jesus joined Arsenal from Manchester City this summer and has made an excellent start to life at the Emirates Stadium, giving Mikel Arteta that focal point that his attack needed.

It wasn’t easy for AFC to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but Jesus looks like he’s doing the job, so it’s hard to imagine they’d make Vlahovic a priority now.