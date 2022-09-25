Barcelona and Arsenal among clubs interested in Spanish star

Barcelona and Arsenal are among the clubs interested in Las Palmas attacking midfielder Alberto Moleiro.

Moleiro, despite being just 18 years old, has already become a regular in the Las Palmas side. With three assists in six games so far this season, he’s understandably gaining interest from some big clubs around Europe.

The young star can play anywhere in midfield, having played in a deeper midfield role, just behind the striker and coming off the left wing already this season.

Moleiro was also a regular for Las Palmas last season, but he’s already tripled his assist count this season, showing the progression he’s made.

Now, according to Fichajes, Barcelona, Manchester City, AC Milan, and Arsenal are among the clubs showing an interest in the Spaniard.

To be playing so regularly in the first-team at such a young age is heavily impressive, so it’s no surprise to see the likes of Arsenal and Barcelona showing an interest.

Working under Mikel Arteta could be of interest to Moleiro, with the Arsenal manager often showing faith in young players, and the Spanish link could also be a plus point.

