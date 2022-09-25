Chelsea in advanced talks over £30m wonderkid transfer

Chelsea are reportedly in advanced talks over a potential transfer deal for Fulham wonderkid Luke Harris.

The highly-rated 17-year-old seems to be a top target for the Blues, who would be ready to pay as much as £30million for him after entering into advanced negotiations over a deal, according to the Daily Mirror.

Harris looks the real deal, and is just the latest name of many to rise up through Fulham’s highly impressive academy.

Other big names have also started out at Fulham before earning big moves in recent times, with Ryan Sessegnon now at Tottenham, while both Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho both ended up moving to Liverpool.

Harris has been on Chelsea’s radar for some time, and it seems they’re already prepared to pay big money to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

£30m is an astonishing figure to pay for one so young, but it seems CFC must really rate him highly.

The Mirror state this would be an initial £25m with potential add-ons, and that this strong interest follows the teenager scoring a hat-trick against them at Under-21 level earlier this year.