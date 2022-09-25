Chelsea join Liverpool in the race to sign Serie A star

Chelsea have joined Liverpool in the race to sign AC Milan midfielder Ismael Bennacer.

Bennacer had been linked with a move to Liverpool in recent weeks, with Jurgen Klopp looking to solve his ageing midfield issue, according to Sports Mediaset (via 90min).

The Algerian midfielder has already spent a short amount of time in England with Arsenal, but he failed to make a league appearance for the club.

Now, according to Calciomercatoweb, Chelsea have entered the race to sign Bennacer.

Both Liverpool and Chelsea are being linked with a host of midfield players in the last few months. The likes of N’Golo Kante and Jorginho are out of contract for Chelsea at the end of the season, and Liverpool’s midfield needs a refresh due to some older heads showing a decline in the level they can produce.

Bennacer is the perfect mix of experience and youth. At 24 years old, he still has plenty of time left in his career to continue to progress and develop as a player, but has still managed 231 senior appearances since becoming a professional, so has the experience on top.