“What is the point?” – Pundit hits out at “babyish” Chelsea star following Tuchel comments

Former Premier League ace Don Hutchison has hit out at Christian Pulisic for his recent comments regarding former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel.

The pundit, speaking in the video clip below on ESPN, made it clear he felt the comments from the USA international, criticising Tuchel over a lack of playing time during the German tactician’s spell in charge of the club, showed immaturity and will put managers off working with him in the future.

He said: “Managers change their minds. What happens to you? You’re a little bit gutted, you’re a little bit upset. But it all just sounds a little bit babyish to me.

“Christian Pulisic having a whinge. What is the point? What does he gain from it?

“I think it’s naive from Pulisic, I don’t know what he gains from it. Shaka [Hislop] said about book sales, well all right that’s what he gains from it but it’s not my cup of tea. But why would you do that to a manager that could have been already at Chelsea?”

Chelsea fans will surely also be unimpressed with Pulisic here, as the former Borussia Dortmund attacking midfielder has never really done enough to justify getting more opportunities.

Pulisic has had a long time to establish himself at Stamford Bridge, and it’s clear he hasn’t quite done enough when he has been on the pitch, so it’s hard to believe this could all be Tuchel’s fault.

It will be interesting to see if the 24-year-old can now revive his career under new manager Graham Potter.