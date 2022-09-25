Chelsea transfer target ‘flattered’ by interest in signing him

Chelsea transfer target Denzel Dumfries has spoken out about interest in signing him.

Dumfries has been heavily linked with a move away from Inter Milan in recent months. Fabrizio Romano confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column during the summer transfer window that Chelsea do have an interest in signing the Dutch wing-back.

With Reece James comfortable playing in a centre-back role in a back three, Dumfries could be targeted to play as a right wing-back, a position he’s played regularly for both club and country.

Both Inter Milan and Netherlands play a back-three system with wing-backs, so moving to Chelsea shouldn’t take too much adaptation.

Now, Dumfries has spoken out about the interest in him over the last few months.

“The interest flatters me, of course. But my focus now is only on Inter. We want to win the Scudetto because we lost it last season,” said Dumfries, speaking to De Telegraaf (as relayed by GOAL).

A move to the Premier League, especially a Champions League club, is often too difficult to turn down for a lot of players around Europe.

Dumfries is an attacking wing-back who would suit Chelsea’s system, so he should have little doubt about his ability to be a success in the Premier League.