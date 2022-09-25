European football federation gives insight into World Cup rewards after announcing bonuses

The World Cup is now under two months away as the participating countries continue to put the finishing touches on their preparation for the tournament during this international period.

The next edition of football’s biggest tournament is an unusual one as it is being played in the middle of the season and how that will affect teams and the tournament is uncertain at the moment.

That will not, however, decrease teams’ appetites to win the tournament and there are some fascinating storylines leading into Qatar: Can Messi, Neymar or Ronaldo win their first, can England end their drought, how will France be affected by the drama in the lead up to the tournament, can Senegal pull off a shock? etc.

Whatever team does win the tournament in Qatar, they will receive bonuses depending on how far they go, and the German football federation has given an inside into how much each player will get should they go all the way.

According to Chaled Nahar via Derek Rae, Germany’s World Cup bonus payments structure are as follows: For winning the World Cup: €400,000 – Runners Up: €250,000 – 3rd place: €200,000 – Semi-Finalists: €150,000 – Quarter Finalists: €100,000 – Winning group: €50,000.

This will vary from nation to nation but it is a good insight into how much each player will roughly earn in bonuses during the World Cup.