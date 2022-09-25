French superstar expresses his approval of Saliba after Austria win

Kylian Mbappe is the apple of France’s eye when it comes to football as the Paris Saint-Germain superstar is sure to go down as one of the country’s greatest ever.

The forward’s influence on the game has grown rapidly over the last few years and everything he does seems to be a significant story – such as the image rights debacle recently.

Getting Mbappe’s approval is one way of making your mark in a team the 23-year-old is involved in and that is certainly what Arsenal’s William Saliba has done.

The Arsenal defender has impressed many with his performances at the start of this season and has played a key role in the Gunners’ early success.

The 21-year-old came off the bench early for France in their latest match against Austria, following an injury to Jules Kounde, and his cameo impressed the French golden boy, Mbappe.

After earning his sixth cap, Saliba posted on Instagram via the Mirror: “Always proud to wear this jersey. Thanks to the supporters for this atmosphere.”

Amid the plethora of comments from adoring Arsenal fans, Mbappe sent the defender a message that read: “Duroooooo”, which translates in English to ‘hard’.

A rock at the back, the 20-year-old centre-half has found himself yet another fan in his famous France teammate as his impressive start to the campaign continues.