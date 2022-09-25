Juventus keeping tabs on Chelsea star ahead of 2023 move

Juventus are keeping tabs on Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante ahead of a potential move in the summer of 2023.

Kante’s contract currently expires at the end of the season. As it stands, he will be departing Stamford Bridge on a free transfer.

With Graham Potter often preferring to target younger players in his recruitment, he could be looking to sign a long-term replacement for Kante in the not-so-distant future, so a new contract may be unlikely.

Now, according to Calcio Mercato, Juventus are keeping tabs on Kante ahead of a potential move next summer.

N’Golo Kante in action for Chelsea.
The deal would be similar to another French international brought in by Juventus recently, with Paul Pogba making the switch back to Italy on a free transfer, with his Manchester United contract expiring.

In recent years, on international duty, Pogba and Kante have formed an immense partnership in midfield for France, both playing a pivotal role in their World Cup success.

Chelsea have struggled to keep hold of some of their players whose contracts were expiring in recent years, with Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen the most notable to leave the club.

