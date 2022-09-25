Juventus looking to sign Manchester United star next summer

Juventus are looking to sign Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea next summer on a free transfer.

De Gea is out of contract next summer, and he could be leaving Manchester United on a free transfer.

Erik ten Hag may look to replace the Spanish goalkeeper, with the Dutchman preferring players more comfortable with the ball at their feet.

De Gea is one of the best shot-stoppers in Europe, but his lack of ability with the ball means it’s difficult for Ten Hag to implement his style on Manchester United.

According to Calcio Mercato, Juventus could look to sign De Gea next summer. The Italian club haven’t been afraid to deal with Manchester United in the past, most recently signing Paul Pogba, also a free transfer.

In an ideal world, Manchester United would be able to receive a transfer fee for De Gea, but with him out of contract next summer, it’s looking increasingly likely that he will leave the club for free at the end of the season.

De Gea has been excellent for United for many years, but with football evolving into a game where goalkeepers are required to be elite with their feet, he’s beginning to struggle.