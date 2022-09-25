Brighton star comments on potential transfer to follow Graham Potter to Chelsea

Brighton winger Leandro Trossard insists it wouldn’t make sense for him to seal a transfer to Chelsea, even if his former manager Graham Potter is now in charge of the Blues.

Potter recently left Brighton to replace Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea, and there’s now bound to be speculation about the English tactician trying to raid his old club for some of their best players.

Brighton sold Marc Cucurella to Chelsea in the summer, while Yves Bissouma also left to join Tottenham, so it’s not beyond the realms of possibility that a top talent like Trossard could be next to join a big six side.

The player himself, however, insists he only wants to leave the Seagulls if he gets the chance to play regularly somewhere else, as he’s not interested in simply joining a bigger club and only sitting on the bench.

“I feel very good. We had a super good start with Brighton,” he told Het Nieuwsblad.

“I have evolved tremendously. I now know how Premier League works. I’ve grown tremendously in that. Confidence, mentally, physically, … I have become better.

“I have mastered the tricks now. Our coach did leave for Chelsea now but speculations about me following him make no sense.

“If the opportunity arises, I want to go. But I want to play and not sit on the bench.”

This perhaps suggests he’s not thinking about a move to Chelsea, where he could surely struggle to play regularly due to there being so much competition for places in attack at the club.