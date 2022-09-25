Sky Sports reporter warns Radrizzani he could lose one star player

Leeds United could be in danger of losing Jack Harrison if they don’t manage to tie him down to a new contract soon.

That’s the view of Sky Sports reporter Tim Thornton, who fired a warning to the Yorkshire outfit amid ongoing transfer rumours involving Harrison.

The 25-year-old has impressed at Elland Road and is thought to be on Newcastle’s radar, while it wouldn’t be too surprising if other big clubs soon got involved too.

Thornton told GIVEMESPORT: “I think he’s improved a lot since he’s been at Leeds, so I don’t think there’s any reason from his point of view to move anywhere else at the moment.

“From a Leeds perspective, the fact that he is a player that’s been sought-after, it makes sense to tie him down on a longer deal.”

Leeds fans will no doubt hope they can avoid losing Harrison after seeing both Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips leave this summer.

