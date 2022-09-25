Sky Sports man explains Leeds midfielder’s role in Jesse Marsch’ plans

Leeds United FC
Former Leeds United goalkeeper Paul Robinson has offered his take on youngster Alfie McCalmont making the recent 25-man squad for Jesse Marsch.

The Northern Ireland international was a surprise inclusion for the Whites, but Robinson believes he is in there because Marsch doesn’t have too many other options.

“Honestly, I think it’s because he hasn’t got anybody else,” Robinson told MOT Leeds News when asked why he thinks McCalmont made the squad.

“If you look at the squad depth he’s got and the number of players he’s got at his disposal, Marsch isn’t blessed with an abundance of talent.

“I think it’s a case of numbers rather than the ability he’s shown in all honesty.

“If you look at who’s being left out of that 25, even the kitchen ladies probably could have been included, to be honest.”

