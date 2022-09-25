Leeds United defender Tyler Adams is supposedly likely to be unhappy with US National Men’s Team manager Gregg Berhalter.

The 23-year-old played against Japan, but pundit Herculez Gomez says he’s likely to be fuming with how his manager approached the match.

“They wanted to treat this like a World Cup group phase game,” said Gomez. “That’s the performance you put out?! The mentality was to treat this like a group phase game. Tyler Adams won’t be missing. For Tyler Adams, I know his blood is boiling, and that’s what I love about him, but to hear his coach say ‘they were lacking personality’.

“I feel Tyler Adams, in his head is thinking he is the true captain of this team and the true leader of this team and he is boiling by the remarks. In his head, Tyler Adams doesn’t think he got these men ready, absolutely (Adams thinks it’s on him as a leader).

“It was the 2017 Open Cup final and I am calling the game between Kansas and New York. Here is this Tyler Adams kid, who was 16-years-old, and he’s literally telling his teammates to ‘pick it up’. He is literally telling his teammates ‘you need to be better’. Like in their face and whilst they are down.

“I asked him about it and he said ‘it’s my responsibility, regardless of age to get these guys ready. To know they are up for the moment because they can’t let me and themselves down’. I remember thinking ‘what is this kid on?’ But I loved that mentality, so I know he will feel slighted by it.”