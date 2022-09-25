Exclusive: “A lot of interest” in Liverpool star with uncertain transfer situation

There is a lot of interest in Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita, whose future has not yet been decided, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

Keita hasn’t quite lived up to expectations during his time at Anfield, despite previously looking an elite talent in the making during his days at RB Leipzig as a youngster.

The Guinea international is now close to the end of his contract at Liverpool, with his current deal expiring in 2023, and Romano admits it’s not yet clear if he will sign a new contract or move on.

Romano says talks are ongoing, with Keita keen to find out just how much of a key role he’ll have in Jurgen Klopp’s side before committing his future to the club.

Meanwhile, it seems the 27-year-old has other suitors, though Romano did not name anyone in particular just yet.

“There are ongoing contacts between Naby Keita’s camp and Liverpool to decide about the future. There’s been a lot of interest around him for a long time but no official bids,” Romano explained.

“Talks with Liverpool will continue, Keita wants to understand how important he’ll be for Klopp in the future before making his final decision.”

Liverpool fans will surely feel it’s time to make a major investment in midfield, and if that means allowing Keita and others to leave, then that might be for the best.

Keita may have great natural ability, but he just hasn’t quite settled in at Premier League level and there will probably be others out there who could do better.

Meanwhile, Keita himself may also feel a move would be for the best as he could be good enough to play more often at another major European club.