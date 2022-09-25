Man City star close to finalising massive new £250k-a-week contract

Manchester City have reached an agreement in principle with Phil Foden over a massive new contract.

The City academy graduate is set to pledge the best years of his career to the Manchester club and will do so by signing a six-year deal, according to Football Insider.

The new deal will see the 22-year-old get a big pay rise, which is said to be around £250,000-a-week, with the whole contract worth around £78m in total.

An agreement has been in place for some time, reports Footballer Insider, and it should be finalised by the club soon; which will bring Foden closer in line with the best-paid players at the Etihad, Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne.

Foden has been at Man City since joining their youth academy in 2009 and made his professional debut in 2017.

With City’s continued success, it is likely that the 22-year-old could spend his career at the club and this latest contract indicates such. Although a lot can change between now and then, the Man City star is tipped for big things and has shown on many occasions how could he can be despite not entering the prime of his career yet.

Foden has made 179 appearances in total for his boyhood club, with an impressive record of 48 goals and 35 assists, and has already accumulated a total of four Premier League medals at the age of 22.