Man City have edge over Man United in potential cut-price £83million transfer

Manchester City may reportedly have the edge over Manchester United and their other rivals for the potential transfer of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham next summer.

The highly-rated young England international has been a joy to watch in his time in the Bundesliga, and it would be exciting to see him in the Premier League ahead of what could be his peak years.

Bellingham has been linked with a whole host of top clubs in recent times, though The Athletic recently suggested his asking price could be as high as £131million.

Now it seems Dortmund could accept more like £83m as long as the fee is paid up front, which could give City the advantage, according to the Sun.

The report also names Manchester United as one of the clubs who’d be keen on Bellingham, but another advantage for City could be the presence of Bellingham’s old team-mate Erling Haaland.

It would be exciting to see the pair linking up again after they looked so impressive together at Dortmund, and one imagines Pep Guardiola could generally be a great manager for the development of these two elite young players.

Bellingham would undoubtedly be very warmly welcomed at Man Utd, but the Red Devils are not the force they used to be, and might not even be able to offer Champions League football next season.

Will Bellingham be joining the City revolution? It would certainly make sense, and it looks like they could land him for a bargain fee as well if the Sun’s report is to be believed.