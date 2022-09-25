Exclusive: “No decision” on Man Utd star’s contract as Fabrizio Romano names two potential replacements

Manchester United are yet to make a decision on a new contract for long-serving goalkeeper David de Gea as Fabrizio Romano named two players he thinks could be good options to replace the Spanish shot-stopper.

Writing in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Romano suggested Jordan Pickford of Everton could be ideal to be De Gea’s long-term replacement as number one for Man Utd, while Paris Saint-Germain’s Keylor Navas could be a decent short-term option for the club.

For now, however, Red Devils fans will have to wait and see what happens with De Gea, whose current contract at Old Trafford is due to expire at the end of this season, though there is the option to extend it by one more year.

Romano says United have not yet decided if they will do so, while the player is also yet to come to a final decision, with progress more likely to be made closer to January.

“Manchester United will decide on new contracts in the next months, before January – nothing has been decided yet,” Romano said.

“For sure De Gea situation has to be clarified, but I’m told on both player and club side there’s still no decision.

“I think Pickford is a great goalkeeper for long term, while short term Keylor Navas could be great opportunity for many clubs.”

De Gea has been a great servant for United, but some fans may feel it’s now time to move on and bring in a younger player, as well as someone a bit more comfortable with the ball at their feet to fit in with Erik ten Hag’s style of football.