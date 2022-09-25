Manchester United may reportedly have been handed a significant transfer boost in their rumoured pursuit of Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

The Red Devils have recently been linked with an interest in Oblak by Jeunes Footeux, and there could be some sense in looking out for potential replacements for David de Gea, who is nearing the end of his contract.

Oblak has been one of the best goalkeepers in the world in recent years, and could be an upgrade on De Gea at Old Trafford, and it seems Atletico may be preparing for his departure.

According to the Daily Mirror, Aston Villa shot-stopper Emiliano Martinez is now being eyed up by Diego Simeone’s side due doubts over being able to keep Oblak.

It would be intriguing to see MUFC make a change in goal after De Gea’s great service for over a decade now, with the Spanish shot-stopper undoubtedly set to go down as a club legend.

Still, there can be no room for sentiment as Erik ten Hag looks to rebuild this side, and De Gea no longer looks to be at his peak level, while there are question marks over whether he really fits into the new manager’s style of play.