Mauricio Pochettino keen on potential Premier League vacancy

Aston Villa FC
Posted by

Mauricio Pochettino is keen on the possibility of returning to the Premier League after his disastrous spell with Paris Saint-Germain. 

The Argentine has been out of work since departing the French champions but the former Tottenham boss has been keeping an eye on the Aston Villa job should it become available, reports Football Insider.

Steven Gerrard has been under pressure following a below-par start to the season but things have improved over the last two games.

The pressure on the current Villa boss could arise again soon as the Birmingham club have some very winnable fixtures coming up and should results go bad, a path to Pochettino could open up.

Steven Gerrard has staved off the pressure at Aston Villa for now 
More Stories / Latest News
‘100% agreed’ – Romano confirmed £35m striker approved Newcastle United medical
Chelsea transfer target ‘flattered’ by interest in signing him
Man City star close to finalising massive new £250k-a-week contract

According to the report, Pochettino is believed to be keen on the right project and is not interested in only joining a Champions League club.

That is unlikely following his time with PSG as the former Tottenham manager’s reputation took a big hit and there will be no Champions League giants queuing at his door anytime soon.

The Argentine needs to rebuild his status in the game again and was recently linked with the Nice job, but he is not interested in taking another job in France, reports the Evening Standard.

A return to the Premier League is likely for Pochettino next but whether that will be Aston Villa is uncertain at present.

More Stories about Mauricio Pochettino
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing – Is Pochettino set for Nice? Are Arsenal really pursuing Lindstrom? And more!
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano on why Mauricio Pochettino is a “really difficult” appointment for Nice
Mauricio Pochettino wanted back in France by struggling club
More Stories Mauricio Pochettino

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.