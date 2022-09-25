Mauricio Pochettino keen on potential Premier League vacancy

Mauricio Pochettino is keen on the possibility of returning to the Premier League after his disastrous spell with Paris Saint-Germain.

The Argentine has been out of work since departing the French champions but the former Tottenham boss has been keeping an eye on the Aston Villa job should it become available, reports Football Insider.

Steven Gerrard has been under pressure following a below-par start to the season but things have improved over the last two games.

The pressure on the current Villa boss could arise again soon as the Birmingham club have some very winnable fixtures coming up and should results go bad, a path to Pochettino could open up.

According to the report, Pochettino is believed to be keen on the right project and is not interested in only joining a Champions League club.

That is unlikely following his time with PSG as the former Tottenham manager’s reputation took a big hit and there will be no Champions League giants queuing at his door anytime soon.

The Argentine needs to rebuild his status in the game again and was recently linked with the Nice job, but he is not interested in taking another job in France, reports the Evening Standard.

A return to the Premier League is likely for Pochettino next but whether that will be Aston Villa is uncertain at present.