Player let go by West Ham in the summer scores 33-minute international hat-trick

Leeds United striker Sonny Perkins scored a brilliant 33-minute hat-trick for England under-19s yesterday in their 6-0 win over Georgia.

Perkins opened the scoring in minute nine and then went on to score the next two goals for England to make it 3-0 and to complete a hat-trick within 33 minutes.

The talented hitman put on an impressive display and the victory made it two wins from two in the Three Lions’ qualifying group for the under-19 European Championship.

This display from the youngster might annoy some West Ham fans after the Hammers allowed Perkins to leave the London Stadium in the summer after he refused to sign a new contract.

Leeds snapped up the talented 18-year-old as a result, much to the annoyance of the Irons fans who could see his talent in the younger age groups.

It is uncertain at present how far Perkins can go in the game, but the early signs are positive, with Leeds hoping to see the youngster continue to develop at the rate he currently is.