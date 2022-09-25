Pundit Tony Cascarino believes Southgate should experiment with England squad

The England national team are going through a rough patch presently as Gareth Southgate’s side have been relegated from the A tier of the UEFA Nations League.

England will finish bottom of their group having not won a game so far and another big worry is the fact they have only scored one goal throughout the campaign.

Although being relegated in the Nations League is not the biggest deal, the major fear is that the World Cup is under two months away and many fans will be worried due to the Three Lions’ form heading to Qatar.

TalkSPORT pundit and former Premier League footballer, Tony Cascarino, believes Gareth Southgate should now use the Germany game on Monday to experiment ahead of the World Cup and give some of the fringe players in the squad a chance to prove themselves.

What did Cascarino say about England?

Speaking about England’s game against Germany on Monday, Cascarino believes Ivan Toney and Fikayo Tomori should be given a chance and Southgate should experiment ahead of the World Cup.

“It’s about looking at other options, you know really about 80/90 per cent of your squad already and if you don’t, you should do,” the former Chelsea star stated.

“Use this game to have a look at certain individuals – Toney and Tomori,

“You got to have a look at other options.

“The England fans will want to see something different from what they saw in Milan.”

The Germany game provides Southgate with the perfect chance to experiment with his squad before the World Cup and it could help the England boss to fix some of his issues and if it does not, at least he knows he tried.