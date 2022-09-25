Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano comments on possible transfer hint from Real Madrid star

Fabrizio Romano has given some insight into Eden Hazard’s situation at Real Madrid at the moment.

The former Chelsea star has struggled to show his best form in a Madrid shirt since his move back in the summer of 2019, scoring only seven goals in 70 appearances for the club in all competitions.

By contrast, Hazard hit double figures in all but one of his seven seasons at Stamford Bridge, so could it be that Real would be better off getting rid of the struggling Belgium international?

Romano says, however, that it seems Los Blancos still have Hazard in their plans for the time being, even if the player himself has spoken publicly about wanting more playing time.

Discussing the situation in his latest exclusive CaughtOffside column, Romano said: “Eden Hazard has spoken about wanting to play more, but does it mean he’s looking for a move? Not necessarily.

“Real Madrid were very clear during the summer: they expect a lot from Hazard this season and this is still the case.

“I think Hazard wanted to send a message as he wants to play more, but there’s nothing imminent with any other club as of now, we’ll see in 2023.”

It’s a shame to see Hazard struggling like this after so many years of lighting up the Premier League with Chelsea, and one hopes he can rediscover his best form again before his playing days fully come to an end.