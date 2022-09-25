Torino signed Nikola Vlasic on loan from West Ham this summer and suspects that his transfer value has already increased dramatically.

The Serie A side believes the 24-year-old’s value has increased by 66% after scoring three goals in the Turin side’s opening seven games in the league but the Italian club already have a buy option in his contract, therefore, they are getting value for money.

That is according to Tuttosport, which reports Il Toro jumped at a chance to sign Vlasic for a season after his poor campaign at the London Stadium. The Turin outfit’s buy option for the Croatian player is set at €15m (£13.5m) which can be activated during next summer’s transfer window. A price worth half of the €30m (£27m) that the Irons paid CSKA Moscow for the player.

Torino are very happy with what they have got in Vlasic and Urbano Cairo, the Serie A side’s president, recently called the midfielder ‘spectacular’ while speaking to DAZN via Calciomercato. He also praised Vlasic for his ‘great quality and intelligence’.

The Croatian never really got to show what he could do at West Ham as David Moyes only started the 24-year-old in a mere six top-flight matches during the 2021/22 campaign. He also only introduced the playmaker from the bench on 13 occasions and left him as an unused substitute 14 times with Vlasic never playing more than 80 minutes.