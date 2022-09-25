Tottenham looking to sign Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier as a replacement for the ageing Hugo Lloris.

Lloris is out of contract in the summer of 2024, and at the age of 35, Tottenham will need to find a long-term replacement for their club captain.

Tottenham’s current backup goalkeeper is Fraser Forster, but the former Southampton man is in his mid-thirties himself, so isn’t a long-term solution.

Now, according to Phil Hay from The Athletic, speaking on his podcast, Tottenham are interested in signing Leeds goalkeeper Meslier.

“It’s quite interesting that Spurs are one of the clubs looking at him as Lloris is getting into his mid-30s now and he is out of contract in 2024 and you would assume that Tottenham would now be looking at a succession plan for him. Pretty eventful time for Meslier but this season he has looked better than he ever has and has been a top-class goalkeeper,” said Hay.

At just 22 years old, Meslier is already one of Leeds’ key players, and would offer Tottenham a long-term solution to their goalkeeper situation.

Goalkeepers often play for longer than outfield players, so Meslier could still have over 15 years left in the tank.

After losing Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips during the summer transfer window, Leeds won’t want to lose another one of their key players.

However, a move to a Champions League club could be of interest to Meslier, and Leeds may find it difficult to convince him to stay at the club.