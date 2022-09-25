Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing – Chelsea’s attempted transfer hijack, Vlahovic Arsenal rumours, and more

Welcome to my Daily Briefing – to get this to your inbox five mornings a week, subscribe here!

Ajax

Arsenal

Barcelona

Sergio Busquets on his future: “I’ve not made any decision yet. It’s not sure yet that I’ll leave Barcelona in June – we will see how this season will be for me.”

Everton

Chelsea

Gabriel Slonina: “Chelsea… I can’t wait. I’m super excited to be in that world and see what it’s like in Premier League. The path that they showed me and presented me while I was talking to them was something I really liked. And it’s Chelsea, so it was a no-brainer.”

In other news, Fulham wonderkid Luke Harris is a target for Chelsea, who could be ready to pay as much as £30m for him in January (Daily Mirror)

Juventus

Liverpool

Manchester United

Napoli

Giovanni Simeone: “I’d love to be part of Argentina squad for the World Cup, but I’ve never been called up despite scoring 17 goals in Serie A. I hope there will be some space for me one day.”

Lionel Messi on his new PSG life: “I feel good, I feel different from last year. I knew it was going to be like this. I’m more comfortable with the club, the dressing room… my teammates, the game. I feel very good and so I’m starting to enjoy myself again.”

Real Madrid

Eden Hazard: “It’s a delicate situation as I want to play more. I feel good at Real Madrid, yes — but I know what I can do when I play. There’ve been difficult times when I want to play and… I don’t play.”

Tottenham

Richarlison on Chelsea interest before joining Spurs: “Yes, I know Chelsea made an offer in the summer… and I believe Arsenal contacted Everton to ask about my situation. But Spurs came in and paid the fee, you know? It’s as simple as that.”

Watford

Official – Joao Pedro has signed a new contract with Watford valid until June 2028. The Brazilian was close to joining Newcastle in August but it collapsed at the signing stage. Now he’s put pen to paper on a new deal with a pay rise.