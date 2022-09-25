Video: Liverpool’s Van Dijk scores winner for the Netherlands vs Belgium

The Netherlands were in UEFA Nations League action tonight and emerged victorious against Belgium thanks to a Virgil van Dijk goal. 

The 1-0 win secured the top spot for the Dutch in Group A4 who will now go through to the next round of the competition, which will be played next June.

The only goal of the game came from a corner, where a Cody Gakpo cross was met by Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk who headed home with relative ease after some poor defending.

