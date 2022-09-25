Video: Premier League duo play big part in wonderful Denmark goal vs France

Denmark are currently beating France 2-0 and sit top of their UEFA Nations League group at halftime.

Their faith is not in their own hands, however, as they need Austria to prevent Croatia from getting three points but everything so far is looking good for the Danish.

It has been a wonderful first half for the Danes against the defending champions and the first goal, in particular, showed a lot of quality.

Manchester United’s Christian Eriksen picked out Mikkel Damsgaard with a lovely pass before the Brentford star also produced a pinpoint cross for Kasper Dolberg to slot home for the lead.

?? Kasper Dolberg gets the opening goal for Denmark. What a ball from Christian Eriksen ? Incredible vision ? pic.twitter.com/CDoTTBj385 — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) September 25, 2022